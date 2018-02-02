Chris de Burgh is back – and live on stage in SA

The Lady in Red; Don’t Pay the Ferryman; Spanish Train; Missing You; High on Emotion; even Patricia the Stripper – for three decades, Chris de Burgh has been entertaining his fans around the world with a succession of radio-friendly hits and 50-million albums sold.

He now has a brand-new album out, titled A Better World, and is heading to South Africa to show off his new tunes and dust off the old favourites.

The 1975 album Spanish Train and Other Stories was De Burgh’s breakthrough in South Africa, and the first single off that album, Just Another Poor Boy, was at number one for several weeks.

By 1981, he was a well-established global star and his single High on Emotion topped the charts across the globe. His 1986 album Into the Light sold more than 10-million copies worldwide – and it produced the massive hit The Lady in Red, which was number one in 50 countries.