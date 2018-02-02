Chris de Burgh is back – and live on stage in SA
The Lady in Red; Don’t Pay the Ferryman; Spanish Train; Missing You; High on Emotion; even Patricia the Stripper – for three decades, Chris de Burgh has been entertaining his fans around the world with a succession of radio-friendly hits and 50-million albums sold.
He now has a brand-new album out, titled A Better World, and is heading to South Africa to show off his new tunes and dust off the old favourites.
The 1975 album Spanish Train and Other Stories was De Burgh’s breakthrough in South Africa, and the first single off that album, Just Another Poor Boy, was at number one for several weeks.
By 1981, he was a well-established global star and his single High on Emotion topped the charts across the globe. His 1986 album Into the Light sold more than 10-million copies worldwide – and it produced the massive hit The Lady in Red, which was number one in 50 countries.
In 1990, De Burgh was the only international artist invited by then German chancellor Helmut Kohl to perform at the historic public celebrations marking the reunification of East and West Germany.
On his new album, De Burgh addresses many of the themes that have coloured his musical agenda: love, war, adventure, travel, discovery and home-coming. The songs offer insight into the imagination of one of pop music’s most accomplished songwriters.
Musically, A Better World will feel familiar to any De Burgh fan: pop ballads sit alongside rock anthems, solo performances with a band and orchestral ensemble pieces, carrying on the unique musical footprint the singer has created for himself.
Tickets for this tour – which also marks the 25th anniversary of De Burgh’s first tour of South Africa – are selling quickly, so head over to www.bigconcerts.co.za or Computicket to book.
Tour dates
- Cape Town: February 28 2018 – Grand Arena, GrandWest
- Pretoria: March 2 2018 – Sun Arena, Time Square
The tour is presented by CapeTalk, 702 and Channel 24 – another Big Concerts Experience.
