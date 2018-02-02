Selling flamethrowers at nearly R6k a pop: is Elon Musk a joker, or a genius?

After raising $1-million by hawking baseball caps, the visionary entrepreneur behind electric carmaker Tesla and private space firm SpaceX says he's set the market alight with his latest idea.

Elon Musk announced on his Twitter account on Thursday that he has sold out 20,000 flamethrowers, which he joked are useful against a "zombie apocalypse," at $500 (R5,980) each over about five days.

He did not specify what the proceeds will be used for but the previous sale of 50,000 ball caps at $20 a piece financed his latest startup, The Boring Company.