Lifestyle

A-listers

Pravin Gordhan steals the show at Jeremy Maggs' book launch

Craig Jacobs Columnist
04 February 2018 - 00:00

"When are you going to feature me in your column?" kids Iman Rappetti cheekily as I greet her on Tuesday evening. Mind you, with her striking African print headwrap and one of those trendy rope necklaces over her dress, there's no doubt the former eNCA broadcaster won't look out of place on this page.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It's attack of the Kardashian 'clones' as Kanye West promotes new collection Fashion & Beauty
  2. SEX TALK | My vagina smells 'fishy' & itches. What could the problem be? Health & Sex
  3. New facility at OR Tambo International offers cheaper‚ more convenient parking Travel
  4. SAA reduces London flights - offers a new plane Travel
  5. Standing is a good first step: you could lose weight just by sitting less Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X