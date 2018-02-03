A-listers
Pravin Gordhan steals the show at Jeremy Maggs' book launch
04 February 2018 - 00:00
"When are you going to feature me in your column?" kids Iman Rappetti cheekily as I greet her on Tuesday evening. Mind you, with her striking African print headwrap and one of those trendy rope necklaces over her dress, there's no doubt the former eNCA broadcaster won't look out of place on this page.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE