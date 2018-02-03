A-listers

Pravin Gordhan steals the show at Jeremy Maggs' book launch

"When are you going to feature me in your column?" kids Iman Rappetti cheekily as I greet her on Tuesday evening. Mind you, with her striking African print headwrap and one of those trendy rope necklaces over her dress, there's no doubt the former eNCA broadcaster won't look out of place on this page.