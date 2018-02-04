How Bulawayo beaders reached the Big Apple

In 2011, Johannesburg artist Joni Brenner saw a strip of loomed beadwork made in Bulawayo, draped it around her neck and asked if it could be joined to make a necklace.

When she wore her commissioned necklaces to the 2011 FNB JoburgArtFair, many people admired them and requested their own. The necklaces were made by the Marigold co-operative, which specialises in loomed beadwork. The co-op was established in 1992 with about 20 women, most of whom had belonged to groups known as "School Leavers' Clubs" where crafts and entrepreneurship skills were taught to young people who were unable, for various reasons, to complete their schooling.

In Marigold's first decade or so, clients and commissions were plentiful. But Marigold's fortunes, mirroring Zimbabwe's waning economy and complicated political history, declined as resources and clients gradually ceased to be steadily available. People drifted away from Marigold in search of other employment.