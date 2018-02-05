Tongue-in-cheek etiquette guide for navigating Cape Town's water crisis

SCENARIO 1

You are on a first date, and it’s going well – your new love interest has invited you back to their flat to continue the fun. But nature’s call strikes, and you visit the loo for a wee. When you’re done, you’re faced with the spectacle of a thoroughly unattractive toilet bowl. You desperately want the evidence out of sight, but you also know that flushing away urine is now the moral equivalent of kicking a puppy in the face. What do you do?

Don’t: Suddenly break into loud song in the bathroom to conceal the sound of your vigorous flushing.

Do: Brazen it out. Exit without flushing and murmur sexily: “If it’s yellow, let it mellow, am I right?”

SCENARIO 2

Your boss invites you to a braai at his place, and breezily mentions that you’re welcome to bring your swimming costume. You arrive at his palatial home, and a hose is spewing drinking water into a brimming pool. “It’s a scorcher,” he says. “Cool off!” What do you do?