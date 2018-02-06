These SA celebs' babies probably have more Instagram followers than you

Many South Africans have at least one friend in their inventory who modelled for Pampers or Huggies, before they were sufficiently sentient to feel self-conscious about their wrinkly, denuded little bodies being on show.

But, as with most facets of human behaviour today, the emergence of social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook has magnified the scope of our exposure to the infant elite.

We – and I am shamefully guilty of this – fixate in advance on the prospective names of celebrities’ children; we monitor their metamorphoses from vocal tubers into miniature hominids; and we judge their parents for their excesses and their shortcomings in turn.

Some of this strain of voyeurism must be attributable to primal parental instincts, an impulse not unlike the unthinking tenderness and delight with which we respond to puppies and ducklings toddling in diminutive lines. But there is also something quintessentially contemporary about our cultish surveillance of famous babies. Sure, once upon a time there was Shirley Temple and the Gerber Baby; but now there is a proliferation of children with the kind of Instagram popularity that evades most of the potty-trained proletariat.