5 quirky facts about the sports car Elon Musk just blasted into space

SpaceX successfully launched the Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful operational rocket, on Tuesday. That's exciting isn't it? Clearly not exciting enough for founder Elon Musk who, to add to the spectacle, decided to blast a multi-million rand Tesla Roadster into space too.

Here are five fast facts about this automotive Space Oddity, which is now currently floating amidst the stars:

1. ALL WE KNOW IS HE'S NOT CALLED THE STIG

He may look like The Stig from Top Gear, but the spacesuit-clad dummy 'piloting' Musk's cherry-red Roadster is actually named Starman.

Sound familiar? It should. It's from a 1972 hit of the same name by David Bowie, which goes "There's a starman waiting in the sky/He'd like to come and meet us/But he thinks he'd blow our minds".

WATCH | Tesla Roadster floats through space