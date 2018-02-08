Scam artists are ready to prey on lonely hearts looking for love as Valentine’s Day approaches‚ the South African Fraud Prevention Service said on Thursday.

"While the Internet houses a large number of dating sites that may well serve their purpose‚ there are many that abound with romance scams‚" it cautioned.

In South Africa there has been a significant growth in this type of scam due to the proliferation of social media sites‚ not necessarily those set up for dating‚ according to Manie van Schalkwyk‚ head of the fraud prevention service.

“Scammers typically seek out individuals who are older than 50‚ either single or in difficult relationships‚ who are looking for romance.

“. . . It’s not hard for these people to target the emotionally vulnerable as people reveal much about themselves on social media sites‚” he said.