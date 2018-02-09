How many hours did South Africans spend stuck in traffic last year?

The city with the world's worst traffic congestion? Los Angeles holds that dubious distinction, followed by Moscow, New York, Sao Paulo and San Francisco.

That's according to the Global Traffic Scorecard, which analysed the impact of traffic congestion in 1,360 cities across 38 countries around the world.

Overall, the US emerged the most congested country in the developed world, accounting for 10 of the top 25 cities worldwide with the worst traffic congestion.

As many an Angeleno can attest, the City of Angels was deemed the worst city in the world for gridlock, with drivers spending 102 hours sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic in 2017.

It's the sixth year in a row that Los Angeles has held this title.

Tying for second place, Muscovites and New Yorkers spent an average of 91 hours in traffic, followed by drivers in Sao Paulo (86 hours) and San Francisco (79 hours).

The findings were published by connected car and transportation analytics company INRIX.

HOW SA COMPARES

Meanwhile, at the country level, Thailand emerged the leader with drivers spending an average of 56 hours in peak congestion. Indonesia and Colombia round out the podium, at 51 and 49 hours respectively.

South Africa tied for 7th place with Brazil; drivers in both countries spent an average of 36 hours stuck in traffic during 2017.

Cape Town was SA's most congested city (49 hours), followed by Joburg (46 hours) with Pretoria and Durban tying for third place (26 hours).