Buyers 'even want to dump Jacob Zuma art'

UPDATE: Since this article was written, Jacob Zuma has resigned as the president of South Africa.

While President Jacob Zuma still stands strong, his previous champions no longer seem to have an appetite for his face on canvas.

That's according to Durban wax sculptor and painter Lungelo Gumede - the man who has captured Zuma, and several other personalities, in wax and paint.

He has been asked by clients to take back the paintings they commissioned of the president, one request even coming from an ANC branch in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gumede - who wants to be South Africa's Madame Tussaud - has no qualms about taking back his works, because "I still like the guy".