Music
What's dope? Music to download this week
Our Lifestyle ed's pick of tracks and albums to add to your playlist
11 February 2018 - 00:00
TRACKS PRAY FOR ME - THE WEEKND & KENDRICK LAMAR Black Panther hype has gone into overdrive, with less than a week left before the film comes out. This collab from K-dot and The Weeknd is one of the highlights on a soundtrack that's lit.WHERE YOU ARE - THE MUFFINZ It's been a while since we've heard from the SA band.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE