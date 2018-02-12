Africa's 'Mona Lisa': 'lost' masterpiece worth millions discovered

"I think of it as the African Mona Lisa," said award-winning novelist Ben Okri, gazing at the long-lost portrait of a Nigerian princess which recently turned up in a London flat.

Ben Enwonwu's 1974 painting of Adetutu "Tutu" Ademiluyi, daughter of a Yoruba king, has taken on almost mythical status in the painter's native Nigeria.

It was last seen in 1975 but is now up for sale after its surprise rediscovery.

"It has been a legendary painting for 40 years, everybody keeps talking about Tutu, saying 'where is Tutu?'," the Booker Prize-winning writer Okri said.

As a prominent Nigerian cultural figure on the world stage, Okri viewed the painting at prestigious London auction house Bonhams, where the work will be sold on February 28.

"He wasn't just painting the girl, he was painting the whole tradition. It's a symbol of hope and regeneration to Nigeria, it's a symbol of the phoenix rising," he said.

"I spent hours looking at it, making up for the time that we hadn't seen it. It's been a work of rumour, but here it is, crystallised."

MISSING MASTERPIECE

The work was uncovered by Giles Peppiatt, director of Modern African Art at Bonhams, after a north London family contacted him following lucrative recent sales of Nigerian artworks.

"It was quite remarkable when I walked into this flat in north London and saw it hanging on the wall, it was about the last thing I expected to see," he explained.

"As soon as I saw it I knew it was authentic, but I couldn't say that at the time to the owners because you can't just blurt that out."