Actress Charlize Theron and Nelson Mandela’s grandson Kweku at the weekend launched a series of events to mark what would have been the late statesman’s 100th birthday.

“Hi Charlize here and I am with my dear friend Kweku. We are here at the Geffen Playhouse talking about his incredible grandfather‚ Nelson Mandela. Nelson was somebody who believed in the power of the youth‚” Theron said in a video she posted on Instagram on Saturday.

The South African-born Oscar winner launched 100 Conversations on Saturday in Los Angeles‚ alongside Mandela’s grandson. The programme is aimed at honouring Mandela‚ in partnership with GenEndit‚ a movement that seeks to unite the youth in a bid to end HIV/Aids.

“This is our chance‚ our window of opportunity. Let’s create a movement of awareness‚ discussion‚ camaraderie‚ storytelling‚ responsibility‚ and mobilization owned by everyone‚” the movement’s website reads.

“By joining forces and working together across platforms‚ across communities‚ across industries‚ we can inspire and be the new generation of activists that will commit to ending AIDS by 2030.”

Mandela’s birthday is on July 18. Kweku‚ a film-maker and social entrepreneur‚ is the son of Makaziwe Mandela‚ Madiba’s eldest living daughter.