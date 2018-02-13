OTT Valentine's gifts: are you smitten enough to spend R12k on dessert?
Three extravagant ways to spoil that someone special when money's no object
1. DIAMOND DESSERT
Looking for a spectacular way to cap off your meal? American restaurant Beauty & Essex, which has branches in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, has created a specialty 'Diamonds are Forever' dessert platter that costs a cool R11,901 ($1,000).
It comes with a jewelry box filled with glitter-dusted donuts, a heart-shaped locket filled with sugar jewels, and a chocolate globe hiding a .10 carat white diamond. To wash it all down is a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne.
WATCH | Peek inside the golden globe on Beauty & Essex's V-Day dessert platter
The extravagant dessert trays must be pre-ordered and are available in limited quantities.
2. IT'S A SHOE IN
For the hopeless romantic and beauty junkie in your life, the Mandarin Oriental, Paris has partnered with luxury shoemaker Christian Louboutin to offer a Parisian Valentine package.
It includes:
- A one-hour, in-room private manicure, during which you can sip Louis Roederer bubbly and nibble on gourmet chocolates;
- A lip and eye makeover at the flagship Christian Louboutin Paris Beaute boutique; and
- A trio of Louboutin beauty products including mascara, nail varnish and lip beauty oil.
At R18,292 (€1,245) a night, those familiar with the luxe brand know that the package does not include a pair of Louboutin's signature red-soled heels, which can easily cost R14,692 (€1,000).
3. CELEB-STYLE ROMANTIC ESCAPE
This year, the Fairmont Dubai has packed every V-Day classic possible into a two-day package that starts with a limo transfer to the hotel, includes a helicopter ride over the city, and ends with chocolate-dipped strawberries and champagne aboard a private yacht.
Here's what you get for the princely sum of R275,128 (AED 85,000) as reported by Hotelier Middle East:
- A stay at the hotel's two-story Imperial Suite, where a private butler awaits with a bouquet of 100 red roses;
- A diamond jewelry set worth R48,550 (AED 15,000);
- Hair and makeup at the hotel salon;
- A seven-course dinner complete with a violinist to serenade you;
- A 40-minute helicopter flight over Dubai;
- A 90-minute couple's massage;
- An afternoon aboard a private yacht where you'll enjoy more bubbly; and
- Dinner at the hotel's steakhouse restaurant.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE