Lifestyle

It captures her charm & hotness, says Obama about wife's striking portrait

14 February 2018 - 12:47 By AFP Relaxnews
Kehinde Wiley painted the ex-president against a signature lush botanical backdrop.
Kehinde Wiley painted the ex-president against a signature lush botanical backdrop.
Image: National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution

Former US first couple Barack and Michelle Obama unveiled their portraits at Washington's National Gallery this week: the two contrasting works by African American artists both shocked and delighted.

The paintings by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, were revealed at a star-studded event that is a rite of passage for most former American presidents.

The museum holds portraits of all American ex-commanders in chief, but these latest additions stand in stark contrast to the more buttoned-down approach of traditional presidential portraiture.

Both show their subjects - America's first black presidential couple - looking cool and confident, a stark contrast to the bubbling swamp of anger and braggadocio that is political Washington today.

Wiley painted the ex-president against a signature lush botanical backdrop.

Obama, in a serious seated pose at the edge of a wooden chair, is enmeshed in a thicket of leaves and flowers that recall the tropical hues of the 44th president's home state of Hawaii.

"How about that? That's pretty sharp," Obama joked, as he thanked staff and friends in attendance.

The internet quickly got busy making jokes about him being stuck in a bush.

'CHARM AND HOTNESS'

Obama also praised Sherald for "so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman that I love."

The Baltimore-based artist rendered Michelle Obama in her trademark grayscale, with only a few splashes of coral, pink and yellow, against an eggshell blue backdrop.

Amy Sherald rendered Michelle Obama in her trademark grayscale, with only a few splashes of colour.
Amy Sherald rendered Michelle Obama in her trademark grayscale, with only a few splashes of colour.
Image: National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution

The resulting image makes the subject's race almost an afterthought.

Obama's dress - true to form for a first lady whose wardrobe was often the focus of attention - dominates the frame.

As in Sherald's previous paintings of African American subjects, Michelle Obama appears poised and powerful as she looks down on the viewer.

Obama's portrait will be hung alongside those of former presidents, including the Lansdowne portrait of George Washington by Gilbert Stuart.

Michelle Obama's likeness will hang at the gallery until November this year.

The official portraits of the Obamas, which will be displayed the White House, have not yet been commissioned.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Trump asks to borrow a Van Gogh & gets offered a gold toilet instead

The request to a famed art museum was for a Van Gogh to adorn the walls of the president and first lady's private residence in the White House.
Lifestyle
19 days ago

Wise buys: 10 African artists to invest in now

Alexia Walker of Walker Scott Art Advisory highlights some of the continent's artists whose work will add value to your collection
Lifestyle
29 days ago

Most read

  1. Inside the sexy club where Joburg's swingers go to play Health & Sex
  2. Midrand mom battling cancer raises R1m for chemo from generous public Health & Sex
  3. Nandi Madida nails her New York Fashion Week debut Fashion & Beauty
  4. You can afford to go abroad: 5 rand-friendly overseas holidays Travel
  5. Africa's 'Mona Lisa': 'lost' masterpiece worth millions discovered Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hawks raid Guptas' Saxonwold home
The rain hits parched Cape Town
X