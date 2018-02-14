Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's wedding: what we know so far

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a public horse-drawn carriage ride after marrying in Windsor Castle on May 19, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Following a midday ceremony in St George's Chapel, the newlyweds will make a "short journey" by carriage through the town of Windsor, leaving the castle at 13:00, it said.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement," the palace said in a statement.

"They are very much looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public.

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day."