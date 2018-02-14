Valentine's Day should be re-named 'Couple Stress Day'

Brace yourselves: today is Valentine’s Day. Because, honestly, when does it ever end well? Either you’re single and made to feel like the fat girl with no wings at the Victoria’s Secret show after-party. Or you’re loved-up, but not quite as loved-up as you had thought the day before.

Or, you’re happily settled, couldn’t care less, only now it’s one of those days in the calendar that automatically causes stress in the relationship.

You can’t win. If you don’t recognise it, fine… but a funny card wouldn’t have killed him. If you do, it’s inevitably a let down. Even the guard at your neighbourhood security boom knows you are allergic to lilies.

This is the nature of a Couple Stress Day (CSD): no matter how you play it, no good will come of it. All you can do is recognise them and try and get through, reasonably unscathed.

CSDs include, in no particular order:

YOUR WEDDING DAY

Where to start? Where is He, for one thing? Whenever you look up, there I shall be … not really. Nowhere to be seen. Allegedly, he is opening bubbly somewhere. Or is he perhaps watching the World Cup quarter final on someone’s phone.

THE DAY YOU GO ON HOLIDAY

Because He has not completed the airline online check-in procedure correctly, and here we are, once again, paying about four penalties and cramming backpacks into suitcases.