Discover the next BIG names in the art world at the Cape Town Art Fair

The Cape Town Art Fair is enjoying a growth spurt. It’s inevitable that with the international interest in contemporary African art, overseas galleries would make the journey south to fully comprehend our practices at their source, and to bring their artists to a new audience.

This year we welcome no less than 12 galleries from the Northern hemisphere, as well as one from “down under”.

This is also the first year that artists from beyond the African continent have been incorporated into the Tomorrows/Today exhibit.

This curated exhibit highlights work by artists set to be tomorrow’s leading names. This includes South Africa's Themba Khumalo, Usha Seejarim and Io Makandal, as well as international artists Wura-Natasha Ogunji, Amy Lin, Mário Macilau, Wycliffe Mundopa, Nicola Brandt, Januario Jano and Jacqui Stockdale.