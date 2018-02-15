Lifestyle

Discover the next BIG names in the art world at the Cape Town Art Fair

Tumelo Mosaka, curator of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, tells us more about 'Tomorrows/Today' exhibit that highlights future stars

16 February 2018 - 00:00 By Tumelo Mosaka
Wycliffe Mundopa's 'The Unchosen, Part 1'.
Image: Supplied

The Cape Town Art Fair is enjoying a growth spurt. It’s inevitable that with the international interest in contemporary African art, overseas galleries would make the journey south to fully comprehend our practices at their source, and to bring their artists to a new audience.

This year we welcome no less than 12 galleries from the Northern hemisphere, as well as one from “down under”.

This is also the first year that artists from beyond the African continent have been incorporated into the Tomorrows/Today  exhibit.

This curated exhibit highlights work by artists set to be tomorrow’s leading names. This includes South Africa's Themba Khumalo, Usha Seejarim and Io Makandal, as well as international artists Wura-Natasha Ogunji, Amy Lin, Mário Macilau, Wycliffe Mundopa, Nicola Brandt, Januario Jano and Jacqui Stockdale.

Jacqui Stockdale's 'This is No Fantasy' (2012).
Jacqui Stockdale's 'This is No Fantasy' (2012).

As one of Australia’s most significant artists of Aboriginal descent, Stockdale's work is of particular interest. Her humorous photographic portraits, imbued with mystery and the interrogation of history, will resonate with anyone who has followed the work of Zanele Muholi, Ayana V Jackson, and Kudzanai Chiurai.

Stockdale will be at the booth of This is No Fantasy + Dianne Tanzer gallery of Melbourne.

The Investec Cape Town Art Fair runs from February 16-18 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Visit investeccapetownartfair.co.za

This story is adapted from an article originally published in the Business Day Wanted magazine; visit wantedonline.co.za for more great lifestyle reads.

