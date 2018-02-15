Yaaas queens! African women make history at 2018 Winter Olympics

It is a momentous Winter Olympics for Africa as the largest contingent of African countries in history has dispatched teams to Pyeongchang, South Korea.

A record eight African countries qualified for the games, despite Africa’s geographical disadvantage of being the hottest continent on Earth. In attendance are athletes from Nigeria, Eritrea, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, South Africa, Morocco and Togo.

Without a doubt, the story captivating the games this year is the women’s Nigerian bobsleigh team. With both Jamaica and Nigeria fielding bobsleigh teams, it could be the plot of an all-girl remake of Cool Runnings. These women are among the first Nigerian athletes to take part in the Winter Olympics, and the first African bobsleigh team in history.