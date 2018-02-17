Motoring

Audi RS3 Sportback: the RS should stand for rocket ship - it's that quick!

If you found the sedan too plain, then the Audi RS3 Sportback, which has the same power specs, is the one to get, says Thomas Falkiner. He answers some pressing questions about it

If you found the sedan too plain, then the Audi RS3 Sportback, which has the same power specs, is the one to get, says Thomas Falkiner. He answers some pressing questions about it