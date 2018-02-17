SA Exclusive
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler's a fan of Lesotho & isiXhosa
He's a 31-year-old African-American director who in just five years has gone from being the darling of the indie circuit with a debut film shot on a shoestring budget to being in charge of the year's most hotly-anticipated blockbuster. Ryan Coogler is the cat who got the cream as he brings to the screen Marvel's Black Panther, with lots of special effects and high-octane action sequences; a cast that includes Chadwick Boseman, Lupito Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett and John Kani; a soun...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE