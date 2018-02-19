'Black Panther' hailed as a game-changer as it smashes records

As the US kicked back for a long weekend, Disney's Black Panther got off to a superhero start in the North American box office, rocketing to the top spot with estimated earnings of $218-million, data showed Sunday.

According to figures from industry tracker Exhibitor Relations, the highly-anticipated 18th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) earned $192-million over Friday, Saturday and Sunday - exceeding predictions of $170-million.

Thanks to Presidents' Day in the US on Monday, Black Panther's estimated earnings were boosted to a stratospheric $218-million - crushing Deadpool's 2016 Presidents' Day record of $152.1-million.

The film was expected to be a major box office smash, but it has also spawned headlines and social media buzz worldwide about its significance as a game changer for racial representation in cinema.