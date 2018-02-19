Movies
'Black Panther' hailed as a game-changer as it smashes records
As the US kicked back for a long weekend, Disney's Black Panther got off to a superhero start in the North American box office, rocketing to the top spot with estimated earnings of $218-million, data showed Sunday.
According to figures from industry tracker Exhibitor Relations, the highly-anticipated 18th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) earned $192-million over Friday, Saturday and Sunday - exceeding predictions of $170-million.
Thanks to Presidents' Day in the US on Monday, Black Panther's estimated earnings were boosted to a stratospheric $218-million - crushing Deadpool's 2016 Presidents' Day record of $152.1-million.
The film was expected to be a major box office smash, but it has also spawned headlines and social media buzz worldwide about its significance as a game changer for racial representation in cinema.
Black Panther isn't the first movie to feature a superhero of colour - there have been about 30 who've made big screen appearances since the early 1990s - but the titular character, played by Chadwick Bosema, is the first black protagonist to land his own film in the MCU.
The star-studded cast is also largely made up of black actors.
Various analysts interviewed have said they expect the film to do for racial diversity what last summer's Warner Bros. smash hit Wonder Woman did for women - which was to persuade executives that blockbusters don't need white male leads to sell tickets.
"[This movie's] universal themes will allow it to become a worldwide phenomenon while at the same time representing a really important moment in film, breaking down barriers and outmoded ideas about what is commercially viable," said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst for comScore.
Jeff Bock, a senior box office analyst for Exhibitor Relations, describes the film as a "stake in the heart of what works and what doesn't in Hollywood."
"This is a new ballgame now, one that shouldn't discriminate in any way shape or form - with talent leading the charge, no matter what colour flag they're flying," said Bock.
"The impact of Black Panther's seemingly inevitable success could be far-reaching in ways that we can't fully predict yet, other than to say Marvel's universe - and the movie world at large - are becoming more and more inclusive for all genders and all colors of skin," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com.
