Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America

The series lifts the curtain on the build-up to the US presidential election, revealing what happened behind the scenes on the candidates’ campaign trails. It gives insight into the steps taken by the likes of Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump while they travelled across the US to convince voters to make them the next president.

It captures pinnacle moments in the race, from the nail-biting Iowa caucuses to the first-in-the-nation primary in New Hampshire; from the scandals that erupted around Trump’s medical records when Clinton was reported to have pneumonia to the furore around that audio tape; from the candidates’ debate prep to the fallout after the fact; from Clinton’s campaign gaining momentum to that fateful moment when it became clear Trump would take it.

The heart, the energy, the guts, the triumph and the crushing defeat ... It’s all there for you to relive, from a non-partisan, objective point of view – no fake news here!

Season 2, which addresses Trump’s first 100 days in office, is coming soon to Showmax, and season 3 is expected to air in the US from April 2018.

