Closet geeks and superhero fanatics can dust off their capes because Comic Con Africa is coming to South Africa.

A first for Africa‚ the international convention is one of the biggest pop culture events which features comic books‚ science fiction and fantasy films and series.

The local convention will be hosted at the Kyalami International Convention Centre from September 14-16 and will also feature a range of pop culture and entertainment elements in animation‚ toys‚ gadgets‚ clothing‚ anime‚ manga‚ collectible card games‚ video games‚ webcomics and fantasy novels.

Comic Con Africa is arguably the geek fest that many South Africans have been waiting for. The event is being brought to SA by Reed Exhibitions and V/S Gaming.

Comic Con is also known for bringing some of the biggest celebs to their conventions and the African edition won’t be any different.