The Nirox Foundation described Mahlangu as "one of the elders of contemporary art"‚ and announced that the famed Ndebele artist had begun work on her mural for the Nirox 2018 Winter Sculpture Fair, on from May 12 -13, which marks the opening of the Winter Exhibition.

The exhibition will showcase the works of over 20 local and international female artists in all. It will also include educational exchanges‚ a performance programme‚ talks‚ tours‚ and workshops.

The theme of the exhibit, Save me from the single story, is inspired by a Ted Talk by Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie who spoke of how lives and cultures are composed of many overlapping stories and that if we hear only a single story about another person or country‚ we risk a critical misunderstanding.

ARTISTS WHO MAKE HEADLINES

Japanese artist Ono is regarded as a pioneer in performance art. One of her works was on show in Cape Town last year.

In September last year‚ Mahlangu‚ who is in her 80s‚ was honoured with a mural dedicated to her in New York‚ painted by US-based artist Imani Shanklin Roberts. The mural spanned a two-lane road near Lower Manhattan in New York and showcased Ndebele symbols that have become synonymous with Mahlangu's work worldwide.