Does your child's social media use really impact on their school marks?

Although many parents may be worried that the rise of social media is distracting children from their studies, new European research suggests that using sites such as Snapchat, Facebook, or Instagram has a minimal effect on academic performance.

Carried out by researchers from the University of Bamberg, Germany, the new study set out to clarify whether social media does in fact have a negative impact on school marks, looking at 59 studies that included more than 30,000 young people worldwide.

"There are several contradictory single studies on this subject and this has made it difficult previously to properly assess all results," explained co-author Caroline Marker says. Although some studies report that social media has a negative impact on school performance, others show a positive influence, while some have failed to find any relationship at all.

In the new review the team found that as they had expected, students who used social media intensively to communicate to their peers about school-related topics actually tended to have slightly higher, not lower marks.

In addition, they found that those who were particularly active on social media did not spend less time studying.

However, those who used social networking sites very frequently, regularly post messages and photos, did have slightly lower marks, although the team stressed that the negative effect is very small.

Those who used social media while studying or doing homework also had slightly worse marks than students who didn't use the sites, possibly because this form of multi-tasking distracted students from their work.