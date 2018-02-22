Luke Dale-Roberts cooks up a plan to beat the drought

Chef Luke Dale-Roberts is trying something new at South Africa’s top restaurant: The Drought Kitchen.

Dale-Roberts will open the pop-up venue on April 1 at The Test Kitchen in Cape Town‚ voted the country’s top restaurant for six successive years.

It will operate for three months with two main objectives: saving water and saving jobs.

The chef recently closed his in-house laundry and has retrained the staff who worked there in vegetable preparation and other kitchen work.

The pop-up Drought Kitchen in Woodstock will feature a six-course‚ lower-cost menu that uses minimal water in food preparation‚ as well as paper napkins and biodegradable canvas plates.