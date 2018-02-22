'Peter Rabbit' comes under fire for weaponizing blackberries

Sony Pictures is under fire for a scene in its new Peter Rabbit film, which critics say trivializes food allergies when a herd of rambunctious bunnies weaponize blackberries to gang up on their human nemesis.

The controversial sequence shows rabbits attacking the movie's villain, human character Tom McGregor, with the fruits, to which he is allergic.

After a berry flies into his mouth, the character attempts to inject himself with an EpiPen - but has anaphylaxis and crumples to the ground.

In an open letter to Sony, the Kids with Food Allergies charity admonished the film's "cavalier attitude" towards allergic reactions, saying "making light of this condition hurts our members because it encourages the public not to take the risk of allergic reactions seriously."

A Change.org petition accusing "Peter Rabbit" of "irresponsible allergy bullying" drew more than 10,000 signatures.

"To spread a message that condones such victimising and dangerous behaviour amongst children is grossly offensive to worldwide viewers especially those who live with severe allergic disease," the petition demanding an apology read.

WATCH | The trailer for Peter Rabbit