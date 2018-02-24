Theatre Review

Old-school magic with a mod edge: The Illusionists take to the SA stage

What do you get when you combine sexy steampunks with an old grandad who pulls coins out of children's ears? The seven magicians who make up The Illusionists, of course

What do you get when you combine sexy steampunks with an old grandad who pulls coins out of children's ears? The seven magicians who make up The Illusionists, of course