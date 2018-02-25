Adé van Heerden spends her Perfect Weekend charging emotional and spiritual batteries

My Sundays are the foundation of my week and every part of it I spend mindfully, rejuvenating and resetting so that when Monday rolls around I'm ready to jump in and tackle every task and make the most of every opportunity that comes my way.

The day usually starts with a well-balanced breakfast. I like cooking for myself and I try to create a balanced plate filled with poached eggs, baby spinach, rye toast, sautéed baby tomatoes and grilled mushrooms.

I enjoy eating my breakfast sitting in the sun. There's nothing quite like the morning rays on one's skin while eating perfectly poached eggs.

Then it's time to relax, meditate and think about the week that has been and what's coming up. It's like consciously charging my emotional and spiritual batteries and it's really important to me.

I use this time to write in my gratitude journal. I set my weekly goals and new objectives which ensure that I stay on track with my long-term ambitions. Listing all the things I'm grateful for fills my day with joy and contentment. I realise how lucky I am.

Sundays are also the start to my work-out week and I usually spend 90 minutes exercising. If I can, I'll go for a run as I'm usually stuck in a gym during the week. If I'm in Cape Town, I'll run along the Sea Point promenade, so that it's not only my mental batteries but my physical batteries that are recharged!

Although I spend most of my Sunday replenishing myself, I always make time to see family or good friends. My support community is very important to me and it's the ideal time to get together and try out that hidden gem or new coffee shop. Good company and good coffee is a formidable combination.

After church in the evening, I spend the last calm moments of my Sunday reading. At the moment I am obsessed with Brené Brown and I'm reading her book Rising Strong, in which she says struggle can be our greatest call to courage, and rising strong our clearest path to deeper meaning, wisdom and hope.

Before I jump into bed, I lay out everything I need in order to be ready for a fantastic Monday. I spend my Sundays in such a way that I never dread Monday, but rather that I am excited for it to roll around.