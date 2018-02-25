BMW's ultimate incarnation of the 8-Series in focus

Pop-up headlights are cool. The Cord 810 was first to feature them back in 1936, so it's not just an '80s car thing. It was all in the name of aesthetics. It had aerodynamic advantages, but in general cars with pop-ups are just cool! The BMW

8-Series (officially known as the E31) had pop-up headlights, and it is one of the coolest cars to come out of Bavaria, despite being a commercial flop.

The 8-Series was first shown at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1989. It was at this event that the original owner of the car we are sampling here fell in love with it. He promptly ordered this black 850i with a 5.0l V12 engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Germany only built 98 right-hand drive 850s with a clutch. South Africa's Rosslyn plant produced another four. This car was imported from Germany.

The owner's handbook states that the pre-delivery inspection was done on November 21 1991 by BMW South Africa. Just eight days later, the running-in inspection was done at Modern Autohaus Service Centre in then Pietersburg, now Polokwane, with 1487km on the odometer.

It has spent its life north of the Limpopo. It has been kept in Harare since new. That is something, since the technology in these luxury coupes are often "dealer-only" items when it comes to fixing them. Harare doesn't have a dealership that can service it.