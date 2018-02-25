Your weekly horoscope: February 25 - March 3 2018

PISCES

Feb 19 - Mar 20

This is your socially busy period. Friday's full moon jabs an electric shock into the ether and you're back in business. Your verbal side is positively vibrating; you're making new friends and renewing old ones. No problem with getting enough dates. Your only problem might be getting enough sleep. So what? Good things are happening and you deserve the best.

ARIES

Mar 21 - April 19

You're so caught up in your own dramas you've scarcely glanced at anyone else. It's not okay. There are people in your circle who are battling much more than you. And yes, once again, you get to be the strong one. But there's no point complaining. What makes you think you only get the tough stuff when life's going well? That's ridiculous. "Warrior" is your middle name, remember?

TAURUS

Apr 20 - May 20

It may feel as though you're being sucked backwards into a time-warp. Haven't you experienced all this before? And wasn't it enough of a nightmare the first time round? No need to fret. You're simply being loaned an opportunity to finish what you started. After all, if you look more carefully, you'll find incomplete stories in every corner of the room. Friday's full moon will tie up any loose ends.

GEMINI

May 21 - June 20

Those fantastic new projects are coming along swimmingly. Get this one going before Friday's full moon has its say and you're virtually guaranteed success. The problems only arise when you start looking for permanence in each new venture. Your skill is in creating newness - not in hanging on to ancient history. Insecurity is boring. Go with the flow. Have an adventure.

CANCER

June 21 - Jul 22

Friday's full moon is determined to force you to fall in love. In fact, even before then, love beckons in a way that not even you can control. You're secretly dying to escape your life and blend into a new one. But that's not the point. Yes, this week is about love. But it's also about making the adult choices. And every action has consequences, as you know. Take your time with this.

LEO

Jul 23 - Aug 22

Seemingly exciting deals could turn into nothing more than a brief adrenaline rush - with gigantic holes in the middle.

Still, if you don't trust yourself to think before deciding, take someone sane to speak for you. Even so, you're madly creative now. So if the deal doesn't suit you, you're bright enough to stretch it in a happier direction. Better still, wait for Friday's delicious full moon and rethink.

VIRGO

Aug 23 - Sep 22

Put your inner control freak down for a sec. This is not a good time for power games and if you insist on playing, you'll lose. Why not concentrate on a flourishing love life? You might even relax long enough to feel mindlessly happy. If not, fake it until you can. Organise some romance. Friday's Virgo full moon will send all the signals you can dance to.

LIBRA

Sep 23 - Oct 22

You know how you love to check out the shortcuts. And sure, the ability to find them is certainly a gift in itself. But not this time. The power of your ambitions is clouding your vision - convincing you that the occasional casualty is an acceptable part of the deal. Take care. If you just relax and follow the standard route, you'll get what you want anyway. No pain necessary. And with fantastic results.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 - Nov 21

As everyone but you seems to know, your talents are many and varied. So now it's your turn. This is your moment to come out of the closet and reveal yourself. That modesty thing is starting to stand in your way. Yes, humility is wonderful, but it's a completely different thing to self-denial and personal sabotage. You're just going to have to trust yourself - and jump. Friday's full moon will give you a hand.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 - Dec 21

It's back to the creative grindstone. There are books to be written and letters to be finished and your communication skills are being enhanced every moment. It's time to get busy. Happily, you're feeling powerful. Your body is alive, your eyes are sparkling and your energy is infectious. Who wouldn't want you to win? Now all you need is a plan. The universe applauds action.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22 - Jan 19

Don't let anyone tell you the world is not a wonderful place. As you're discovering, reality is largely about perception. Right now your enthusiasm is vibrant enough to be contagious. And yes, there's a chance of an energy dip on the horizon. But that's more about your emotional needs than your physical health. Wait a while. Change is coming, followed by enormous success.

AQUARIUS

Jan 20 - Feb 18

It's thinking time for you and suddenly you're the one with all the answers. Please note: this does not mean taking on every hard-luck case on the planet. Aside from anything else, you don't have the time or the energy. Speaking of which, your health needs attention. And one more thing: allow some space for errors. It can happen, you know, and sometimes with the very best results. Not everything is about you.