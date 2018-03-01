I got my dog's DNA tested - & the results surprised us all

"He's part pug, part sausage dog and part, well, whatever was walking past." This was our response to other dog walkers when they asked what the little brown creature striding bullishly down the street was.

Ever since we picked Tucker up from the Sandton SPCA, the question of what mix of breeds he was made up of lurked in the back of our minds. Maybe he was secretly a Rhodesian Ridgeback, we feared as he started to develop the signature whorls on his back.

Ultimately we loved the precocious bundle of fur too much to care. Then I came across an article about DNA testing on dogs, which can be used to discover more about your pooch's eclectic pedigree and pinpoint any potential health problems.

After a quick Google, I discovered a local company called MuttMix, which supplies home DNA test kits for dogs. A quick chat to our vet and I returned home armed with a pamphlet, an envelope and two cotton swabs.