Streisand strikes wrong chord with animal rights activists by cloning dog

Money can’t buy happiness, but it can keep a certain brand of sadness at bay. Legendary actress and songstress – or infamous diva, as you prefer – Barbra Streisand recently divulged that, before her beloved Coton de Tulear Samantha died, she collected cells from the fluffy little dog’s mouth and stomach.

Were these to be an unusual keepsake for the mourning mother? Not quite. Streisand actually used the cells to have Samantha cloned before her death, much to the disgust of animal rights activists everywhere.

PETA tweeted "We feel Barbra Streisand's grief at losing her beloved dog but would also love to have talked her out of cloning", going on to explain that ethically-speaking, it’s difficult to condone the duplication in light of the millions of dogs in shelters and on the streets.

Streisand was also criticized on social media with a wave of #adoptdontclone posts flooding Twitter feeds.