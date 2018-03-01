UB40 are coming to SA to make you feel so fine

Red Red Wine is just one of the many UB40 hits that South African radio stations play to this day – and now the band themselves are returning to South Africa as part of their 25th anniversary tour.

Original band members Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue are the most successful UK reggae band yet, having been at the top of their game since 1979.

After a hiatus, the musicians got back together in 2013 and started touring again to perform their classic hits such as Kingston Town, (I Can’t Help) Falling in Love with You, Homely Girl, and Cherry Oh Baby alongside new songs.

In 2014, they released their critically acclaimed Silhouette album, and there are plans for another new studio album later this year.

UB40 have toured extensively in Europe and the Americas and played in countries as diverse as Nigeria, Dubai and Papua New Guinea. Earlier this year, they performed songs from their Labour of Love albums on a sell-out arena tour in the UK.

“We’ve had an outstanding three years on the road,” says Campbell. “In America, we’re playing huge venues that we last visited 20 years ago. For me, it’s all about promoting reggae. At the end of the day, fans don’t care about what goes on behind the scenes.

“They only care about the music, and that’s what we’re giving them. We’re having a great time and we’re doing it in style.”

Tour dates

Cape Town: May 15 2018, Grand Arena, GrandWest

Tickets: R460-R860

Durban: May 17 2018, Durban ICC

Tickets: R290–R740

Pretoria: May 19 2018, Sun Arena, Time Square

Tickets: R460–R915

This article was paid for by Big Concerts.