Happy Holi 2018 for Indian women sailors as they dock in Cape Town
After 178 days at sea‚ the all-female crew aboard an Indian naval yacht circumnavigating the world arrived in Cape Town on Friday.
The six women — all officers in the Indian Navy‚ with an average age of 26 — sailed from Goa on September 10 and have previously docked in Australia‚ New Zealand and the Falkland Islands.
Skipper Vartika Joshi said she and her crew were looking forward to down time in Cape Town as the voyage had been exhausting.
“We spent Christmas and New Year on the boat and we are looking forward to some rest now‚” she said.
“We will be in Cape Town for 12 days before we leave straight for India.”
Logistics officer Payal Gupta said the voyage aboard the 56-foot cruising sloop INSV Tarini had been smooth in general‚ but there had been episodes of strong winds and huge swells.
Said seamanship officer Shougrakpam Vijaya: “We have shown‚ as have many before us‚ that women can do anything that men can do. Just give them a chance.”
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille welcomed the crew on Holi Day‚ also known as the festival of colours‚ and painted their faces with paint powder.
Indian High Commissioner Ruchira Kamboj said: “I feel it is such a special moment. This brings our two countries closer.
“There is immense symbolism that women can anything from the toughest jobs they are as good as anyone. Give them an equal chance and they will shine. This is a moment of tremendous pride for India especially women.”
