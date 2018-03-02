Happy Holi 2018 for Indian women sailors as they dock in Cape Town

Skipper Vartika Joshi said she and her crew were looking forward to down time in Cape Town as the voyage had been exhausting.

“We spent Christmas and New Year on the boat and we are looking forward to some rest now‚” she said.

“We will be in Cape Town for 12 days before we leave straight for India.”

Logistics officer Payal Gupta said the voyage aboard the 56-foot cruising sloop INSV Tarini had been smooth in general‚ but there had been episodes of strong winds and huge swells.

Said seamanship officer Shougrakpam Vijaya: “We have shown‚ as have many before us‚ that women can do anything that men can do. Just give them a chance.”