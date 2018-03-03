The Oscar trophy: touched by the good, the bad and the gruesome

Tonight's 90th Academy Awards ceremony comes in the wake of revelations about serial sex pest Harvey Weinstein and one of the biggest scandals ever to rock Hollywood. But what does Oscar himself think about being groped, stroked and fondeled by some of Tinsel Town's grubbiest paws?

