Fighters and astronauts: Women blazing a trail in 'men's jobs'

The firefighter

"In the beginning, my family told me: 'Stop, you won't succeed, this is a job for men'," says Devrim Ozdemir, who did not heed the advice.

In 2008, she became one of the first women to put on a firefighter's uniform in Turkey.

"Today, everyone supports me, they have confidence in me," says the 37-year-old.

Assigned to a fire and rescue brigade in the western city of Izmir, she has started a trend. Now there are 51 women firefighters, though they are still a small portion of the 1,200-strong force.

"Today I am a firefighter who stands beside people in their difficult times," she says, of her motivation.

And sometimes the firefighting itself can be physically tough.

"It has been difficult at times, for example on interventions that require physical strength. I also faced challenges in carrying all our equipment, but apart from that, I never had any trouble."