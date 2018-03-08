Lifestyle

WATCH | Michelle Obama dancing with young admirer will give you feels

08 March 2018 - 14:35 By Reuters

Michelle Obama has a 'dance party' with two-year-old Parker, the little girl who was in awe of the former first lady's portrait at Washington art gallery on March 6 2017.

The United States' former first lady showed off some moves in a "dance party" with a toddler fan on Tuesday.

Michelle Obama invited two-year-old Parker Curry to her Washington D.C. office for a special meet-and-greet, after a photograph of the little girl in awe of Obama's portrait at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery went viral last week.

Obama and Parker are seen dancing and singing to artist Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" music track in a video, posted on Michelle Obama's official Instagram account on Tuesday. 

The post's text reads: "Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!"

Parker was captured by fellow museum visitor Ben Hines at the Washington D.C. institution last Thursday, transfixed by the artwork of the former first lady in a long dress by Baltimore artist Amy Sherald.

The post of the video of Obama and Parker dancing and the still photograph of the pair meeting has had over 1.3-million likes on Instagram since it was posted 24 hours ago.

