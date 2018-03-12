App stops you from accidentally hooking up with your long-lost cousin

Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland, is a famously modern and progressive city where social interactions are centered around coffee, open sandwiches and casual sex.

While having a one-night stand won't raise an eyebrow in Iceland, your choice of partner might. With a population of only 320,000, it's one of the least densly populated countries on earth. And, in such a small society, the chances of hooking up with someone you're related to is so high that it’s become something of a running joke.

Inspired by their love of genealogy, Icelanders have invented a novel solution to their problem of accidental incest: it's an app called ÍslendingaApp SES.

It evolved out of a project which began in the 90’s, called Islendiga (The Book of Icelanders), which provides an almost complete record of the genealogy of the country dating back at least 300 years.