'Black Panther' tops 'Wrinkle in Time', passes $1-billion mark at box office

Black Panther kept up its record-setting ways in North American theaters over the weekend, easily defeating a challenge from another Disney product, newly released "A Wrinkle in Time," to again dominate box offices, industry analysts said.

The Disney/Marvel superhero collaboration took in an estimated $41.1 million for the three-day weekend, website Exhibitor Relations reported. That bumped it up to a domestic total of $562 million in its four weeks out, making it the seventh biggest domestic release ever.

The film's opening in China meantime boosted its international takings to $516.6 million, pushing its overall total past the $1 billion mark.

Panther stars Chadwick Boseman as the superhero king of a utopian if fictional African country. It is now the first movie since Star Wars: The Force Awakens to top North American box offices for four consecutive weekends.

A Wrinkle in Time, a science fantasy adventure that celebrates diversity and powerful women, took in $33.3 million for its opening weekend. Analysts said that was something of a letdown for a big-budget Disney film. Wrinkle has garnered mixed reviews.

The movie, about a search through time and space for a missing father, stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine.