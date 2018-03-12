Brace yourself for the show that’s more shameless than 'Shameless'

Usually, scraping the bottom of the barrel is a bad thing. Because that lifts up unsavoury, grimy, dirty emotions, thoughts and even actual dirt under your fingernails. You know, the stuff that makes you want to scrub yourself ten times over before you actually feel clean.

If you’ve watched dark comedy Shameless (2011-current; Seasons 1-6 are on Showmax), you know what we’re talking about thanks to the wheeler-dealer con-artist family the Gallaghers, “who are pretty much the dregs of society,” laughs lead star William H Macy as patriarch Frank.

Showmax has clawed its way through the grime and grit at the bottom of the barrel to bring you arguably the most awfully brilliantly bad series we’ve ever seen: SMILF (2018-current). Showmax is the only place in Africa where you can watch it!

Lead star Frankie Shaw plays Bridgette Bird, a struggling single mom from Southie, the rough side of Boston – the same neighbourhood that Liev Schreiber’s troubled Hollywood enforcer character in Ray Donovan is from (2013-current; Seasons 1-4 are on Showmax). But unlike Ray, Bridgette’s tale is mostly true.

“She’s loosely based on me,” explains Frankie. “I was a single young mom trying to make it in LA as an actress and I was just over everything. We filmed a scene from the pilot that I wrote. I filmed it because I knew that the grittiness in my head didn’t match what was on the page, so I needed to be in the moment and be the one being filmed to bring it to life.”