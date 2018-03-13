Why the Tiger Brands CEO is still munching on Enterprise viennas

Name:

Lawrence MacDougall

Appearance:

Frumpy and, as of late, frequently flustered.

Job description:

CEO of Tiger Brands

Why do we care?

Because, listeriosis.

What does the CEO of Tiger Brands have to do with listeriosis?

He refuses to take responsibility for Tiger Brands’ role in the outbreak.

What are people saying about Tiger Brands?

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the listeriosis outbreak has been traced to an Enterprise manufacturing facility in Polokwane; and since Enterprise is a division of Tiger Brands, the company is in hot water.

But why should we care about MacDougall?

Because he insists that Tiger Brands isn’t responsible for the epidemic, in spite of all evidence to the contrary.

What’s his line of argument?

He claims that he was just fine after eating a few viennas and some sausages, which were Enterprise products.