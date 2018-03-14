Buy a 'Gladiator' chariot in Russell Crowe's bizarre divorce auction
Celebrity auctions are a fascinating outlet for popular voyeurism: we long to come into contact with – and, if we have the means, to possess – the private accouterments of the rich and famous.
Russell Crowe separated from his wife of almost a decade, Australian singer Danielle Spencer, approximately five years ago. Now, the couple is shucking off the debris of their almost-finalised divorce at a public auction at Sotheby’s Australia.
The event, which Crowe has (somewhat facetiously) dubbed The Art of Divorce, is scheduled to take place on April 7 – a date comically fraught with bleakness, as it will coincide not only with the actor’s 54th birthday, but also with the fractured couple’s would-be wedding anniversary.
Apparently, though, there is nothing acrimonious about Crowe’s desire to profit from their marital misfortune; the famous duo is said to be on good terms, and Crowe is reportedly just trying to liberate some space.
Among a great many other (bizarre) things, a functional Roman chariot from the set of 'Gladiator' and a stable of life-sized model horses will be available for purchase
The spoils on offer will include luxury watches, artworks, musical instruments, vehicles, and a sampling of film paraphernalia that is likely to lure crazy Crowe fans out of the woodwork. Among a great many other (bizarre) things, a functional Roman chariot from the set of Gladiator and a stable of life-sized model horses will be available for purchase.
And you might be happy to learn that a little fragment of South African history will be represented in the agglomerate by a framed One-Day International cricket shirt from 1995, which bears the autograph of disgraced, deceased cricket player Hansie Cronje. The starting price for this particular relic – one of the cheaper items on offer – is between $1,500 - $2,000 (R17,669 - R23,550), which is a small indication of the financial genius of Crowe’s (slightly vulgar) approach to spring-cleaning.