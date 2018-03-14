Buy a 'Gladiator' chariot in Russell Crowe's bizarre divorce auction

Celebrity auctions are a fascinating outlet for popular voyeurism: we long to come into contact with – and, if we have the means, to possess – the private accouterments of the rich and famous.

Russell Crowe separated from his wife of almost a decade, Australian singer Danielle Spencer, approximately five years ago. Now, the couple is shucking off the debris of their almost-finalised divorce at a public auction at Sotheby’s Australia.

The event, which Crowe has (somewhat facetiously) dubbed The Art of Divorce, is scheduled to take place on April 7 – a date comically fraught with bleakness, as it will coincide not only with the actor’s 54th birthday, but also with the fractured couple’s would-be wedding anniversary.

Apparently, though, there is nothing acrimonious about Crowe’s desire to profit from their marital misfortune; the famous duo is said to be on good terms, and Crowe is reportedly just trying to liberate some space.