AI could spell the end of the human race: Stephen Hawking's top quotes

The world-famous British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who died on Wednesday at the age of 76, was known as much for his profound and witty comments as his scientific discoveries.

Here are some of Hawking's best known quotes:

ON WHY THE UNIVERSE EXISTS

"If we find the answer to that, it would be the ultimate triumph of human reason - for then we would know the mind of God." - A Brief History of Time (1988)

ON HIS ILLNESS

"My expectations were reduced to zero when I was 21. Everything since then has been a bonus." - Interview with The New York Times (2004)