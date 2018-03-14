WATCH | First look at 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has arrived. The sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, it's the second in a series of five new adventures in J.K. Rowling's wizarding world.

The film sees magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) join forces with young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings.

Co-stars Zoe Kravitz, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler and Alison Sobel return to reprise their roles in the ensemble cast.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on November 16 2018.

WATCH | The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald