What is ikigai & how could it help you boost your wellbeing?​

First there was hygge, then lagom, and now the Japanese concept of ikigai. But what is ikigai, and how could the latest trend in well-being help boost our health and happiness?

Pronounced ee-kee-guy, ikigai is most often translated as "a reason for being," and is similar to the French phrase raison d'être. The idea is that everyone has a purpose in life, a reason to get up in the morning, and when you find it, your health will improve because of it.

In fact, in his book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life, out in 2017 in English, Francesc Miralles explores the idea that ikigai could be the secret of long life on the Japanese island of Okinawa, whose residents are the world's longest-living people. They are also perhaps some of the busiest, leading active and fulfilling lives even through old age.

But ikigai isn't just about keeping busy or working, it is a combination of different elements - when you bring together what you love, what you are good at, what the world needs, and what you can be paid for, that is when you have found your ikigai.