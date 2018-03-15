Did you know Stephen Hawking was also a 'rock star'?

Very few people may have read and understood A Brief History of Time, but the late physicist Stephen Hawking carved himself out a place in pop culture equaled only by Albert Einstein.

While the brilliant mind behind the theory of relativity was instantly recognisable by Einstein's unruly "mad scientist" hair, Hawking's wheelchair and his synthesised voice made him every bit as iconic.

Both knew how to play to the gallery, and that the key to scientific evangelism was not to take yourself too seriously - in public.

Einstein famously stuck out his tongue out for a picture in 1951 and Hawking never passed up a chance to show his rapier wit.