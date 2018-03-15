Lifestyle

Falling in love online? Beware the catfish

15 March 2018 - 17:12 By Petru Saal
Michael Morgan. File photo.
Michael Morgan. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Retired US citizen Michael Morgan has a few words of advice after flying across the Atlantic Ocean hoping to marry a woman he met on the internet.

He arrived at Cape Town International Airport to meet the nurse he had fallen in love with after a three-month-long online “relationship”. But it turned out that there was no Caryl Jones. Nobody waiting at the airport when he landed on March 6. He had been duped into making the trip but‚ thankfully‚ had not parted with any money.

“I did not report it to the authorities. I guess I didn’t know which authorities it would be best to report it to and I felt I was chasing a ghost. Literally‚ when the internet is involved‚ Caryl could be anyone‚ posing as someone else‚” he said.

US 'cowboy' lured by love to Cape Town takes a tumble

He arrived at the airport in a cowboy hat and a shirt emblazoned with the words “Big Daddy”‚ hoping to get married.
News
7 hours ago

Even though there were red flags that Morgan chose to ignore‚ in hindsight he wished he had paid more attention to them.

Here are some words of wisdom from the 67-year-old whose colleagues warned against being “catfished”. The term is used to describe how people are lured into relationships on the internet by others assuming a false identity.

“If they aren’t willing to talk to you (using an) original email address and try to direct you to a different address‚ it’s probably the first red flag‚” said Morgan.

“Just since returning I conversed with someone who claimed to be American‚ and when I asked her height and weight‚ she replied in cm instead of inches‚ and kg instead of pounds. When I called her on it‚ she didn’t reply further‚” he said.

Feeling flirty? Beware Valentine's conmen on the web

Scam artists are ready to prey on lonely hearts looking for love as Valentine’s Day approaches‚ the South African Fraud Prevention Service said on ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

“Don’t send money to anyone! It has been my past experience that people catfishing will keep up a conversation for awhile and then there will be a pause. When they reply again‚ they will apologise and say they had a family emergency‚ and then ask for some type of financial help. That scenario has happened so many times. I’ve wondered if there was some kind of ‘catfishing manual’ that people were following.

“I will admit to ignoring what could have been red flags. The most recent was on my birthday‚ March 3. I resisted contacting her that day in the hope that she would remember it was my birthday and wish me a happy one‚” he said.

“I feel that when you’re in love with someone‚ you don’t forget important days like birthdays‚ anniversaries‚ especially when the relationship is relatively new. A workmate told me I was being catfished when I told him what my plans were. I told him I would give his advice thoughtful consideration‚ but then ignored it.”

READ MORE

Online dating used to be a minefield for curvy girls

Paige Nick likes her curves - and she'd like to date someone who does too
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Men overshare on online dating sites upping their risk of being scammed

A worrying number of online dating users are putting sensitive information about themselves into the public domain‚ which could potentially expose ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Have smartphones destroyed a generation?

The constant presence of the internet has pushed post-millennials to the brink of a mental-health crisis
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Most read

  1. 5 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Stephen Hawking Lifestyle
  2. Why the Tiger Brands CEO is still munching on Enterprise viennas Lifestyle
  3. Brace yourself for the show that’s more shameless than ‘Shameless’ Lifestyle
  4. #BodyGoals: How to work out like Amanda du-Pont Health & Sex
  5. 'Black Panther' tops 'Wrinkle in Time', passes $1-billion mark at box office Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X