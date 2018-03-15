Retired US citizen Michael Morgan has a few words of advice after flying across the Atlantic Ocean hoping to marry a woman he met on the internet.

He arrived at Cape Town International Airport to meet the nurse he had fallen in love with after a three-month-long online “relationship”. But it turned out that there was no Caryl Jones. Nobody waiting at the airport when he landed on March 6. He had been duped into making the trip but‚ thankfully‚ had not parted with any money.

“I did not report it to the authorities. I guess I didn’t know which authorities it would be best to report it to and I felt I was chasing a ghost. Literally‚ when the internet is involved‚ Caryl could be anyone‚ posing as someone else‚” he said.