Hit the snooze button: 4 reasons you should get more sleep

REDUCED RISK OF ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE

A lack of sleep is increasingly found to be a risk factor for developing Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. One US study found that those who reported worse sleep quality, more sleep problems and daytime sleepiness had more biological markers for Alzheimer's disease in their spinal fluid than people who did not have sleep problems. A 2015 study also demonstrated the importance of sleep in keeping the brain healthy when it found that sleeping on the side, rather than on the back or front, opens a passage in the brain called the glymphatic pathway. Opening this pathway bathes the brain with cleansing cerebrospinal fluids (CSF) and interstitial fluid (ISF) and flushes out amyloid β and tau proteins, a buildup of which are found in the brains of those with Alzheimer's disease.

REDUCED RISK OF DEPRESSION

As with dementia, there is increasing evidence to suggest that sleep could be a large factor in developing depression and other mental health disorders. A US study found that less than 8 hours sleep a night, or taking longer to fall asleep, is linked to negative, intrusive and repetitive thoughts like those seen in anxiety and depression. UK research published last year in The Lancet also suggested that treating insomnia and sleep problems could be an important first step to take to also help treat mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, and paranoia.